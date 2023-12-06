Contests
Bengals and CareSource team up to provide shoes and socks for kids

The Bengals are encouraging fans to drop off new socks for kids in need this Sunday.
The Bengals are encouraging fans to drop off new socks for kids in need this Sunday.(WFIE)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are supporting a local outreach’s mission to help provide shoes and socks to children in need.

The charity, Shoes 4 the Shoeless, has partnered with the Bengals and CareSource to collect new pairs of socks on Sunday, Dec. 10 at Paycor Stadium before the game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fans are encouraged to drop off socks before the game at one of five locations for collection bins. Four bins will be located on the concourse and one on Freedom Way.

You can leave your donations at these locations:

  • Pregame at the Banks
  • Section 110, West Sideline Level
  • Section 120, NE Plaza Level
  • Section 134, NW Plaza Level
  • Section 152, SE Plaza Level

You can also donate through the Shoes 4 the Shoeless website by including “Bengals 2023″ with your donation.

Anyone who donates will be entered into a drawing to win Bengals prizes, which include autographed footballs and club tickets to a home game.

