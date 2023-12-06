Bengals and CareSource team up to provide shoes and socks for kids

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals are supporting a local outreach’s mission to help provide shoes and socks to children in need.

The charity, Shoes 4 the Shoeless, has partnered with the Bengals and CareSource to collect new pairs of socks on Sunday, Dec. 10 at Paycor Stadium before the game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fans are encouraged to drop off socks before the game at one of five locations for collection bins. Four bins will be located on the concourse and one on Freedom Way.

You can leave your donations at these locations:

Pregame at the Banks

Section 110, West Sideline Level

Section 120, NE Plaza Level

Section 134, NW Plaza Level

Section 152, SE Plaza Level

You can also donate through the Shoes 4 the Shoeless website by including “Bengals 2023″ with your donation.

Anyone who donates will be entered into a drawing to win Bengals prizes, which include autographed footballs and club tickets to a home game.

