Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Bengals Jake Browning named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.
Bengals quarterback Jake Browning was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.(Cincinnati Enquirer//Cara Owsley)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after his performance in the Monday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

During the prime-time game, Browning completed 32 of 37 passes for 354 yards with no interceptions and even scored one touchdown.

According to the Bengals, Browning had the highest number of passing yards by a quarterback who had his second career start in NFL history. He also led all of the NFL passers in Week 13 in completions, completion percentage and passing yards.

Browning completed 9 out of 11 passing attempts on third down, including a 76-yard touchdown to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase during the third quarter.

Joe Burrow: ‘It’s tough,’ Bengals star says of season-ending injury
Bengals say Joe Burrow’s wrist surgery was a ‘success’

During overtime, Browning went four of five for 36 yards to lead the Bengals to the game-winning field goal, making the final score 34-31.

In addition to the many “firsts” and record stats, this is also the first time Browning has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

He is now the third Bengals player to be given the weekly honor this season, right after Chase and Joe Burrow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died Tuesday morning after a two-story house fire broke out in Martinsville, Ohio,...
Family identifies victims of Clinton County house fire
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy loses second attempt to overturn protection order
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson...
Father helps son cover up fatal West Price Hill hit-and-run, prosecutors say
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Eastbound Interstate 275 is open again after it shut down for about an hour during the morning...
EB I-275 reopens after fiery, multi-vehicle crash near Ronald Reagan Hwy

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras visited Kettering Health in Hamilton Tuesday.
Bengals’ Ted Karras visits Kettering Health
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras visited Kettering Health in Hamilton Tuesday.
Ted Karras of the Cincinnati Bengals pays a visit to Kettering Health Hamilton
Wrestler Akira Tozawa goes airborne during his match with Carmelo Hayes during the WWE Monday...
WWE SmackDown coming to Heritage Bank Center
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) celebrates at the conclusion of an NFL divisional...
Bengals Ted Karras nominated for 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award