Bengals’ Ted Karras visits Kettering Health

HAMILTON (WXIX) - Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Ted Karras paid a visit to staff and patients at Kettering Health Hamilton Tuesday.

Cancer patients receiving infusion, new parents, and patients in inpatient rehab all got the opportunity to meet the Bengals center and pose for pictures.

Bengals Ted Karras nominated for 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Karras’ company, The Cincy Hat, provided hats and onesies for newborns.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.