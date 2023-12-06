Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Bengals’ Ted Karras visits Kettering Health

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON (WXIX) - Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Ted Karras paid a visit to staff and patients at Kettering Health Hamilton Tuesday.

Cancer patients receiving infusion, new parents, and patients in inpatient rehab all got the opportunity to meet the Bengals center and pose for pictures.

Bengals Ted Karras nominated for 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Karras’ company, The Cincy Hat, provided hats and onesies for newborns.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died Tuesday morning after a two-story house fire broke out in Martinsville, Ohio,...
Family identifies victims of Clinton County house fire
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy loses second attempt to overturn protection order
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson...
Father helps son cover up fatal West Price Hill hit-and-run, prosecutors say
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Eastbound Interstate 275 is open again after it shut down for about an hour during the morning...
EB I-275 reopens after fiery, multi-vehicle crash near Ronald Reagan Hwy

Latest News

The Butler County Sheriff's Office Deputy Dog Warden Division removed this severely emaciated...
Sheriff: Woman charged with felony neglect of dead animal and companion animals
Judge Ralph "Ted" Winkler
Hamilton County judge faces possible discipline, hearing set
Winton Road was shut down for nearly four hours due to a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
Winton Road reopens after fatal crash
Panino closed late last year on Vine Street in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice considers request to take Hamilton County judge off case