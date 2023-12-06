Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Body of missing officer found weeks after vanishing while boating

Steven Iguess, 49, of Welsh, Louisiana, did not return from a deer hunt on Thanksgiving Day. (Source: KPLC, Welsh Police Department)
By KPLC Digital Team and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – The body of a part-time officer with the Welsh Police Department was found in a river near where he was last seen in his aluminum boat.

Steven Iguess, 49, of Welsh, Louisiana, did not return from a deer hunt on Thanksgiving Day. Authorities said he seemingly vanished while boating on the Mermentau River.

Family members, wildlife and fisheries officials, and sheriff’s deputies have been searching the river since he was reported missing.

Investigators said nearby surveillance cameras showed the man’s boat moving straight through the water before beginning to go in circles on the evening he disappeared.

His body was found near where officials believe he fell out of the boat. It is unclear why he fell into the water.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died Tuesday morning after a two-story house fire broke out in Martinsville, Ohio,...
Family identifies victims of Clinton County house fire
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy loses second attempt to overturn protection order
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson...
Father helps son cover up fatal West Price Hill hit-and-run, prosecutors say
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Eastbound Interstate 275 is open again after it shut down for about an hour during the morning...
EB I-275 reopens after fiery, multi-vehicle crash near Ronald Reagan Hwy

Latest News

FILE - Trump supporters participate in a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Colorado...
Colorado Supreme Court will hear arguments on removing Trump from ballot under insurrection clause
‘Trouble in Toyland’ report highlights dangers associated with recalled and counterfeit toys
Pizza Hut launches Reverse Delivery doormat to gift pizza to delivery drivers.
Pizza Hut is rewarding delivery drivers with free pizza
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on funding for Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden urges Congress to pass Ukraine aid package while expressing openness to Mexico border changes