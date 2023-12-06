Canton police involved in fatal shooting

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police are investigating a fatal shooting involving Canton officers Tuesday night.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirms one person was fatally shot in the 600 block of Alan Page Drive.

Officials say no officers were injured.

The BCI is leading the investigation by request of the Canton police.

Investigators with the BCI say they were called to the scene around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

