City council moving closer to approving funding for West End

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati City Council approved changes Wednesday to fund development in the West End by FC Cincinnati.

The council approved several ordinances changing zoning in the area and allowing the sale of properties to FC Cincinnati.

Several city council members wanted the team and the city to ensure residents’ concerns continued to be heard through the development process.

“The real issue is just to make sure those residents on Bauer Street are not ignored and treated fairly,” Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney said. “They are really upset about this development.”

The plan includes a high-rise hotel, apartment and office buildings and an entertainment venue.

“These projects increase our tax base,” councilmember Reggie Harris said. “They increase our livability and thrive-ability.”

