City leaders trying to prevent gun thefts to reduce crime

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two new pieces of legislation introduced Wednesday by Councilmember Liz Keating are aimed at reducing the number of stolen guns being used in crimes around Cincinnati.

The legislation could result in gun owners facing consequences for leaving their guns unattended in cars and other public spaces.

“We are blessed to live in a country that cherishes the right to bear arms as a fundamental freedom. However, with that right comes an immense responsibility. A responsibility that extends to every individual who owns a firearm,” Cincinnati Police Chief Theetge said.

Chief Theetge says 609 guns have been reported stolen in 2023 with most of them taken from cars.

The number is 100 more than the number of guns reported stolen in 2022.

To bring those numbers down and keep the community safe, Keating is proposing legislation targeted at illegally possessed weapons and negligent gun owners

The first piece of legislation mimics a state law to immediately report a lost or stolen firearm.

Keating’s ordinance enacts that locally, creating a 4th degree misdemeanor or a Class D civil penalty of $750.

Failure to do so could result in a 4th-degree misdemeanor and a $750 fine.

The second piece of legislation would take recovered guns through a process to get identified, tested, and entered into a database.

When a gun owner wants their property back, Cincinnati police officers will run a background check - and if necessary - verify judicial approval.

The city says it costs taxpayers $200 per firearm.

The legislation implements a fee for the service and a timeline for the return of the firearm as long as all background checks are approved.

The fee will be waived for crime victims.

The legislation will be heard by the Public Safety and Governance Committee next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.