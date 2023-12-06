Colder Wednesday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We can not rule out an isolated icy patch on a less traveled road or a bridge this morning. The rain has ended but as temperatures dropped overnight on less traveled roads that may have not dried, an isolated patch could be possible.

Otherwise look for a cold day with highs near 40 degrees.

Thursday will be one of the best days this week with a high near 50. Friday is even warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s while with showers in the area Saturday’s high temps should reach the low 60s.

This weekend will be wet with rain likely Saturday and Sunday. Saturday the rain will be scattered showers until it picks up during evening. Sunday morning rain could be heavy, winds gusty and temperatures quickly cooling to upper 30s. Depending on the falling temperatures and when the precipitation moves out, we could see snow showers and a mix setting up Sunday morning into afternoon.

To start your work week it looks like a mix of rain and snow again the rain could change to wet snow Monday morning.

