Coroner identifies 3 victims in Hillsboro explosion, fire

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - All three victims killed in an explosion at a Hillsboro auto repair shop have now been identified.

Jimbo’s Auto Repair Shop at 502 S. High Street went up in flames around 4 p.m. on Nov. 28.

Cameron Boatman,19, David Beaver 33, and Tim Furbee, 47, were killed, according to Highland County Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Beery.

Dr. Beery says all three died at the scene.

There still is no word about the cause of the fire.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has six months from the date of the incident to investigate, conduct inspections, and interview employees and witnesses as they determine if workplace safety and health regulations were violated.

If any occurred, OSHA can issue citations and propose fines.

The federal agency also will compile a final report that will be made available to the public.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.