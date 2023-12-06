Council members launch investigation into NKY mayor

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX) - The Falmouth City Council called a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss removing the mayor from office.

Tension between Falmouth council members and Mayor Sebastian Ernst has been brewing for months now after Ernst accused council leaders of covering up corruption.

“This is a little bit of a dumpster fire situation here – but you all came, didn’t you,” Mayor Ernst said as he addressed the council and community members.

During the meeting, officials approved the hiring of a special council member, which cost the city up to $20,000.

Shortly after, they left the room to discuss removing Mayor Sebastian Ernst.

“No action was taken, however, we did discuss conducting investigations into allegations of misconduct, and/or willful neglect of Mayor Ernst in the performance of his duties in office,” says Falmouth City Councilmember Sabrina Hazen.

The private discussion followed a series of disagreements between Ernst and the city council, one of which led several members to walk out during a meeting in late November.

Previously, Ernst accused the council of resisting all of the improvements he wanted to make to the city, including upgrades to infrastructure, water quality and the electrical system.

“I promise you, I’m dedicating every ounce in my body to fixing this city,” Ernst told the community. “Our sewer this year lost $150K. This right here is our water report - lost $18K this year.”

Council members also ended up walking out of that meeting.

Many residents, like Sue Simpson, say they do not agree with how the city council is handling things.

“Why can’t you all just get along?” She asked.

Ernst says he believes council leaders are working overtime to force him out of office, but says this can be prevented if enough people voice their opinions in upcoming meetings.

“Knowledge is power, so consume the knowledge and speak up,” he said. “You’ve got to show up. You’ve got to listen, and you’ve got to ask questions.”

The mayor says he can be removed from office if there is a majority vote from council members.

However, he says if and when that happens, he will appeal the decision and request a hearing to help him fight it.

