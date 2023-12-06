Fire displaces Clermont County family

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire displaced a Clermont County family from their home early Wednesday, fire officials say.

Flames broke out in the 3400 block of Virginia Drive around 1:30 a.m.

The home has heavy heat and smoke damage, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

