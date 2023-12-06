Hamilton County judge faces possible discipline, hearing set

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Probate Court Judge Ralph “Ted” Winkler faces possible discipline after admitting he made two Facebook posts on an open case and violated multiple portions of state judicial conduct rules, state records show.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct set a March 14 hearing in Columbus after the Ohio State Bar Association filed the complaint against him in October.

Winkler recused himself from the guardianship case in August, county court records show.

He has been a judge for more than 20 years, since 1999, and was elected to probate court in November 2014 and re-elected in 2020, according to his biography on the court’s website.

Judges, like attorneys, are held to certain ethical standards mandated by state and federal law.

Following the hearing, a three-member panel of the Board of Professional Conduct will issue a report that will say whether they found the judge committed misconduct and recommend punishment.

The Supreme Court of Ohio makes the final determination on whether judges have violated Ohio’s ethical or professional rules. They also decide on disciplinary action.

It can range from a public reprimand, or limitation on the judge’s duties, to a full disbarment.

The complaint is related to 2022 Facebook posts the judge admittedly made about a guardianship case he was overseeing that had what ultimately were determined to be unfounded accusations of elder abuse regarding a woman.

He posted in response to comments made by the woman’s son, according to the complaint.

The woman suffers from dementia and has moved to assisted living, it states.

The complaint says the judge wrote in one post: “I am glad that a nice neighbor called Senior Services and we got your mother into a safe, clean and healthy facility. God only knows what would have happened to her if a Good Samaritan neighbor had not reported this elder abuse The home photos in evidence don’t lie. Anyone in the public can look at them as they are part of your mother’s case file.”

He also wrote to her son: “You lost your case because you were wrong” and “You were wrong for not taking proper care of your mother” and “when you did make it to court you often reeked of alcohol,” according to a copy of the complaint online.

The complaint notes that a court official told a reporter that the woman was removed from her home “because it was a squalid, unsafe living environment” and because her son wasn’t providing proper care but that first allegation is misleading and wrong.

The family made complaints to the judge and online in previous years, according to the bar complaint. It also says the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office sent the woman’s son a letter in 2019 asking that he stop sending “threatening and harassing correspondence.”

The judge realized within a few hours he shouldn’t have posted the comments, deleted them and gave control of the Facebook page to another staff member, according to the complaint.

He also deleted or hid the son’s comments.

An attorney for Judge Winkler wrote in his response to the complaint that he “admitted to” the allegations outlined in all 44 paragraphs as well as violated the following Ohio Rules of Judicial Conduct:

A judge shall act at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the independence, integrity, and impartiality of the judiciary, and shall avoid impropriety and the appearance of impropriety

A judge shall uphold and apply the law, and shall perform all duties of judicial office fairly and impartially

A judge shall be patient, dignified, and courteous to litigants, jurors, witnesses, lawyers, court staff, court officials, and others with whom the judge deals in an official capacity, and shall require similar conduct of lawyers, court staff, court officials, and others subject to the judge’s direction and control

A judge shall not make any public statement that might reasonably be expected to affect the outcome or impair the fairness of a matter pending or impending in any court or make any nonpublic statement that might substantially interfere with a fair trial or hearing].

A judge shall require court staff, court officials, and others subject to the judge’s direction and control to refrain from making statements that the judge would be prohibited from making by divisions (A) and (B) of this rule.

