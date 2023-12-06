Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Man accused of burglarizing homes as part of crime ring arrested

Man accused of burglarizing homes as part of crime ring arrested
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man believed to be part of a crime ring that targets local neighborhoods is now in custody.

John Radriguez is facing charges of burglary, attempted burglary, theft, tampering with evidence and having criminal tools.

Prosecutors say Radriguez and three others broke into two homes and tried to break into a third one in Indian Hill on Nov. 23.

Police say the suspects ran into nearby woods but were able to track down Radriguez using a drone and arrested him. They also found some of the stolen items too.

The other people accused of being involved have not been caught and remain on the run.

Prosecutors believe Radrigeuz and his accomplices are part of a foreign crime ring that’s been targeting homes in Amberley Village and Indian Hill.

He is being held in Hamilton County Justice Center on a $290,000 bond.

They are urging anyone who lives in those neighborhoods to secure their homes since some of the suspected burglars are still on the loose.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died Tuesday morning after a two-story house fire broke out in Martinsville, Ohio,...
Family identifies victims of Clinton County house fire
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson...
Father helps son cover up fatal West Price Hill hit-and-run, prosecutors say
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy loses second attempt to overturn protection order
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Tydavioun Howard, 18, faces several more charges in Hamilton County after he allegedly hit a...
Murder suspect now facing charges in Colerain Township hit-skip

Latest News

Testimony against Ohio transgender bill begins in Senate committee
Testimony against Ohio transgender bill begins in Senate committee
State Senators hearing testimony from dozens opposed to transgender bill
State Senators hearing testimony from dozens opposed to transgender bill
Man indicted as adult in 2022 deadly hit and run near UC campus
Man indicted as adult in 2022 deadly hit and run near UC campus
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won AFC Offensive Player of the Week on...
Bengals’ Browning looking to be more than a one-game wonder