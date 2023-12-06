Man accused of burglarizing homes as part of crime ring arrested

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man believed to be part of a crime ring that targets local neighborhoods is now in custody.

John Radriguez is facing charges of burglary, attempted burglary, theft, tampering with evidence and having criminal tools.

Prosecutors say Radriguez and three others broke into two homes and tried to break into a third one in Indian Hill on Nov. 23.

Police say the suspects ran into nearby woods but were able to track down Radriguez using a drone and arrested him. They also found some of the stolen items too.

The other people accused of being involved have not been caught and remain on the run.

Prosecutors believe Radrigeuz and his accomplices are part of a foreign crime ring that’s been targeting homes in Amberley Village and Indian Hill.

He is being held in Hamilton County Justice Center on a $290,000 bond.

They are urging anyone who lives in those neighborhoods to secure their homes since some of the suspected burglars are still on the loose.

