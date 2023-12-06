Contests
Man indicted as adult in 2022 deadly hit and run near UC campus

Suspect who was 17 at time of deadly hit-and-run indicted in adult court
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused in a deadly hit and run last year near the University of Cincinnati campus has been indicted as an adult for a list of felony charges in Hamilton County that include aggravated vehicular homicide, weapons charges, and failure to stop after an accident.

Prosecutors say Michael Quarles, now 18, was 17 years old when he hit two UC students with a stolen Honda CRV in September 2022.

Police say 18-year-old Cayden Turner and Namiya Russell, 18, were in a crosswalk on Jefferson Avenue when they were struck.

Turner died from her injuries and Russell was injured.

Police believe Quarles did not stop after he hit them, ended up crashing into a tree, and took off running.

Officers later caught him and said they found a gun in the stolen vehicle.

In 2021, Quarles was convicted in a crash that seriously injured a Boone County Sheriff’s deputy.

Authorities say he was a passenger in the stolen SUV that struck the deputy.

Quarles was released on probation with counseling and a curfew.

He is still in the juvenile detention center.

No word on when Quarles will be back in court.

