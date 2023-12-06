Mostly cloudy and cool Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A chilly afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. There will be some chances for sprinkles or snow flurries to the northeast portion of the FOX19 NOW viewing area; but almost all of the tri-state will be dry. Winds won’t be breezy, but we may have gusts around 20 miles per hour at times.

Thursday and Friday will be nicer with highs in the 50s. Thursday will have plenty of sunshine but Friday will have increasing clouds throughout the day but will stay dry with gusty winds in the afternoon. Friday is even warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s

This weekend will be wet with rain likely Saturday and Sunday. Saturday the rain will be scattered showers until it picks up during evening. Sunday morning rain could be heavy, winds gusty and temperatures quickly cooling to upper 30s. Depending on the falling temperatures and when the precipitation moves out, we could see snow showers and a mix setting up Sunday morning into afternoon.

To start your work week it looks like a mix of rain and snow again the rain could change to wet snow Monday morning.

