Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Mostly cloudy and cool Wednesday

Tracking some big changes on the weekend
Tracking some big changes for the weekend with precipitation, temperature swings and gusty winds.
Tracking some big changes for the weekend with precipitation, temperature swings and gusty winds.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A chilly afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s. There will be some chances for sprinkles or snow flurries to the northeast portion of the FOX19 NOW viewing area; but almost all of the tri-state will be dry. Winds won’t be breezy, but we may have gusts around 20 miles per hour at times.

Thursday and Friday will be nicer with highs in the 50s. Thursday will have plenty of sunshine but Friday will have increasing clouds throughout the day but will stay dry with gusty winds in the afternoon. Friday is even warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s

This weekend will be wet with rain likely Saturday and Sunday. Saturday the rain will be scattered showers until it picks up during evening. Sunday morning rain could be heavy, winds gusty and temperatures quickly cooling to upper 30s. Depending on the falling temperatures and when the precipitation moves out, we could see snow showers and a mix setting up Sunday morning into afternoon.

To start your work week it looks like a mix of rain and snow again the rain could change to wet snow Monday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died Tuesday morning after a two-story house fire broke out in Martinsville, Ohio,...
Family identifies victims of Clinton County house fire
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy loses second attempt to overturn protection order
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson...
Father helps son cover up fatal West Price Hill hit-and-run, prosecutors say
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Eastbound Interstate 275 is open again after it shut down for about an hour during the morning...
EB I-275 reopens after fiery, multi-vehicle crash near Ronald Reagan Hwy

Latest News

Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Colder Wednesday Afternoon
Walking on the frozen Ohio River. Taken by Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on Jan. 18, 1977.
A Few Flurries for the Morning Drive
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast