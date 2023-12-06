New details revealed in Clermont Co. homicide case

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Batavia man accused of killing his father appeared in Clermont County Court Wednesday after facing several more charges.

Zane Pelfrey, 39, allegedly killed his dad, 60-year-old Dewayne Pelfrey, one day after Thanksgiving at their home on West Main Street, according to the Clermont County Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspect entered a plea of not guilty on Wednesday morning.

When investigators found Dewayne unresponsive on Nov. 24, they initially believed he died of natural causes. But a couple of days later, prosecutors say Zane’s roommates went to police and told them that the 39-year-old had talked to them about “ending it for his father.”

“Immediately following killing his father, he demanded to know where his father’s wallet was at which time he removed a credit card from the wallet, took the roommates to UDF, attempted to withdraw $2,100 from his father’s account believing that his father had received all of his benefits at that point in time. However there was only $30 in the account, so he withdrew $20 of that $30,” prosecutors said to the courtroom.

According to prosecutors, Zane withdrew the money before he called 911.

“I am not 100% [sure] this is an emergency situation. I just got home and we found my father dead,” Zane said to the 911 operator.

The suspect is now being charged with murder, criminal damaging, aggravated murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and theft in connection to his father’s death.

“After the defendant’s father was removed from the apartment he then ensured evidence was removed from the apartment including blankets, pillows and a mattress,” prosecutors said.

Zane allegedly smothered his father with one of those blankets, suffocating him and causing his death, they said.

Prosecutors say Dewayne’s autopsy supports that.

With no prior record, Zane’s defense attorneys asked for a lower bond.

The judge said the allegations are serious and set his bond at $1 million.

A pre-trial hearing is set for Dec. 21.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.