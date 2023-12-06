New ‘no-surge’ rideshare service comes to CVG airport

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Travelers now have another ground transportation option at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport.

A new taxi service, zTrip, has partnered with the hub to offer access to on-demand ride-hailing with no added surge prices.

“We are pleased to welcome zTrip to provide on-demand taxi services for our travelers,” said Candice McGraw, Chief Executive Officer of CVG. “This partnership will enhance the travel experience by providing another ground transportation option that is convenient and reliable.”

The service is now available at Ground Transport East.

Spokespeople from zTrip say that new users can receive $10 in ride credits through the app by using the promo code CVG from now through Dec. 31.

Unlike most rideshare services, riders can choose to pay for trips with a card or cash.

Riders can also choose their favorite drivers through the app and call them directly.

Another of zTrip’s features is that there is no surge pricing regardless of the day or time of travel.

The service also has wheelchair-accessible vehicles available.

To book a ride, or for more information about zTrip and its services, you can call their 24-hour customer service at 513-962-1122 or visit www.zTrip.com.

