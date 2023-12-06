Police: 22-year-old dies in Winton Road crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Winton Road was shut down for nearly four hours due to a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

It happened on Winton Road near Dutch Colony Drive shortly after 6:40 a.m. Police blocked the road in the area until just before 10:30 a.m.

Cincinnati police say a 21-year-old woman was driving a 2002 Nissan Altima south on Winton Road when she lost control of the car, traveled off the right side of the road and crashed into two utility poles.

The driver was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, but the front passenger, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

When Cincinnati fire crews first responded, they worked to try to extricate a person trapped inside a vehicle, according to initial emergency communication reports.

Neither person was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, officers say, and excessive speed is being investigated as a factor.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.