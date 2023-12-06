Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Police: 22-year-old dies in Winton Road crash

Serious crash on Winton Road in Winton Hills
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Tayler Davis
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Winton Road was shut down for nearly four hours due to a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

It happened on Winton Road near Dutch Colony Drive shortly after 6:40 a.m. Police blocked the road in the area until just before 10:30 a.m.

Cincinnati police say a 21-year-old woman was driving a 2002 Nissan Altima south on Winton Road when she lost control of the car, traveled off the right side of the road and crashed into two utility poles.

The driver was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, but the front passenger, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

When Cincinnati fire crews first responded, they worked to try to extricate a person trapped inside a vehicle, according to initial emergency communication reports.

Neither person was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, officers say, and excessive speed is being investigated as a factor.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died Tuesday morning after a two-story house fire broke out in Martinsville, Ohio,...
Family identifies victims of Clinton County house fire
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson...
Father helps son cover up fatal West Price Hill hit-and-run, prosecutors say
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy loses second attempt to overturn protection order
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Tydavioun Howard, 18, faces several more charges in Hamilton County after he allegedly hit a...
Murder suspect now facing charges in Colerain Township hit-skip

Latest News

The Highland County Coroner has identified the three victims killed in an explosion and fire...
Coroner identifies 3 victims in Hillsboro explosion, fire
Amtrak passenger rail service could expand in Ohio.
Sen. Sherrod Brown gives update on Amtrak passenger rail expansion
The Bengals are encouraging fans to drop off new socks for kids in need this Sunday.
Bengals and CareSource team up to provide shoes and socks for kids
CVG announced its partnership with zTrip, a no-waiting, no-surge pricing taxi service for...
New ‘no-surge’ rideshare service comes to CVG airport