Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

President Biden urges compromise to move national security funding forward

Senate Republicans insist border security must be addressed
By Priscilla Huff and Jon Decker
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden is imploring Congress to pass a $60 billion military aid package for Ukraine – warning that failure to do so would jeopardize Ukraine’s momentum in its war with Russia - and would embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin. The President also says he’s willing to make significant compromises with Republicans.

“If we walk away, it will only embolden other would-be aggressors. So I’m calling on Congress to do something and do the right thing – to stand with the people of Ukraine.. stand against the tyranny of Putin. Stand for freedom. Let’s get this done.”

The President’s renewed push for Ukraine funding comes days after National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that money for Ukraine will run out by the end of the year – which could jeopardize Ukraine’s momentum in its war with Russia. And it comes as Republicans are digging in their heels and flexing their legislative muscle.

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott serves both on the Budget Committee And Homeland Security Committee. “So all we’re saying is if you want to secure the Ukraine border, which there’s some logic in doing that, then why wouldn’t we secure our borders?”

Prior to the vote, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned that legislation that doesn’t include policy changes to secure the U.S. border will not pass the Senate.

The President, meanwhile, clearly keeping his options open, “I am willing to make significant compromises on the border. We need to fix the broken border system.”

That olive branch to Republicans leaves the door open for a bipartisan compromise, but that compromise must be reached quickly, as the White House reiterates, the funds for Ukraine are running out.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died Tuesday morning after a two-story house fire broke out in Martinsville, Ohio,...
Family identifies victims of Clinton County house fire
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson...
Father helps son cover up fatal West Price Hill hit-and-run, prosecutors say
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy loses second attempt to overturn protection order
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Tydavioun Howard, 18, faces several more charges in Hamilton County after he allegedly hit a...
Murder suspect now facing charges in Colerain Township hit-skip

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during...
Nevada grand jury indicts six Republicans who falsely certified that Trump won the state in 2020
Bengals quarterback Jake Browning was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.
LIVE: Jake Browning speaks after Bengals win over Jaguars
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on funding for Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room of the...
Senate Republicans block Ukraine and Israel aid from advancing as they demand border policy changes
FILE - Trump supporters participate in a rally Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The Colorado...
Colorado Supreme Court justices question whether the state can bar Trump from the 2024 ballot
People searching through rubble of destroyed buildings after multiple strikes in Deir...
Fighting between Israel, Hamas rages in Gaza’s second-largest city, blocking aid from population