Santa’s bringing holiday cheer to a local neighborhood

Santas bringing holiday cheer to a local neighborhood
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State neighborhood is bringing holiday cheer to the community with Christmas decor up and down the streets.

The residents don’t just share similar decorations and inflatables, but also a love for the holidays and Christmas.

Watch the video above for more on the story by FOX19 NOW Photojournalist Jason Maxwell.

