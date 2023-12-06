Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Sen. Sherrod Brown gives update on Amtrak passenger rail expansion

Update on Amtrak plans in Ohio
By Mary LeBus and Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WXIX) - Ohio received federal money on Tuesday to expand its Amtrak services to and from major cities and through neighboring states.

It is a project that U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (OH-D) claims he has been working on for a decade now.

On Wednesday, Sen. Brown held a press conference to discuss what comes next for the major infrastructure project.

Ohio is currently in the planning stage which will be completed thanks to the $500,000 fund that the Federal Railroad Administration provided from the multi-billion-dollar Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

All aboard! Ohio receives $500K to start planning state-wide Amtrak expansion

Brown says two more phases will follow after that, but did not give an estimated time frame.

Once the new train system has been expanded and is up and running, Brown says rider fares will help maintain services.

Four corridors in Ohio were selected to be a part of the potential development by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

  • The 3C+D corridor: Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati
  • Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit
  • The Midwest Connect corridor: Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburgh, which connects via Lima, Kenton, Marysville, Columbus, Newark, Coshocton, Newcomerstown, Uhrichsville, and Steubenville
  • Daily Cardinal Service: Allows daily service to cities between Cincinnati, New York City, Washington D.C. and Chicago via Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

Brown acknowledged sometimes trains can be slow or delayed at times due to big railroad companies, and that will also be something he and legislatures are working on.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died Tuesday morning after a two-story house fire broke out in Martinsville, Ohio,...
Family identifies victims of Clinton County house fire
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson...
Father helps son cover up fatal West Price Hill hit-and-run, prosecutors say
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy loses second attempt to overturn protection order
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Tydavioun Howard, 18, faces several more charges in Hamilton County after he allegedly hit a...
Murder suspect now facing charges in Colerain Township hit-skip

Latest News

The Highland County Coroner has identified the three victims killed in an explosion and fire...
Coroner identifies 3 victims in Hillsboro explosion, fire
Winton Road was shut down for nearly four hours due to a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
Police: 22-year-old dies in Winton Road crash
The Bengals are encouraging fans to drop off new socks for kids in need this Sunday.
Bengals and CareSource team up to provide shoes and socks for kids
CVG announced its partnership with zTrip, a no-waiting, no-surge pricing taxi service for...
New ‘no-surge’ rideshare service comes to CVG airport