Sen. Sherrod Brown gives update on Amtrak passenger rail expansion

WASHINGTON D.C. (WXIX) - Ohio received federal money on Tuesday to expand its Amtrak services to and from major cities and through neighboring states.

It is a project that U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (OH-D) claims he has been working on for a decade now.

On Wednesday, Sen. Brown held a press conference to discuss what comes next for the major infrastructure project.

Ohio is currently in the planning stage which will be completed thanks to the $500,000 fund that the Federal Railroad Administration provided from the multi-billion-dollar Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Brown says two more phases will follow after that, but did not give an estimated time frame.

You’ve got the governor involved, a Republican, you got me involved as Ohio senator, you got local businesses, the Cincinnati chamber is interested - Cincinnati already has one train going from Chicago to Washington D.C. It doesn’t run often enough, but it’s an addition. It’s important to the city and to the community.

Once the new train system has been expanded and is up and running, Brown says rider fares will help maintain services.

Four corridors in Ohio were selected to be a part of the potential development by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The 3C+D corridor: Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati

Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit

The Midwest Connect corridor: Chicago-Fort Wayne-Columbus-Pittsburgh, which connects via Lima, Kenton, Marysville, Columbus, Newark, Coshocton, Newcomerstown, Uhrichsville, and Steubenville

Daily Cardinal Service: Allows daily service to cities between Cincinnati, New York City, Washington D.C. and Chicago via Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Indiana and Illinois.

Brown acknowledged sometimes trains can be slow or delayed at times due to big railroad companies, and that will also be something he and legislatures are working on.

