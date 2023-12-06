Serious crash closes Winton Road

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police and fire crews are on the scene of a serious crash in Winton Hills.

Cincinnati police say they are blocking Winton Road between Kings Run and Top Ridge roads.

The crash was reported on Winton Road near Dutch Colony Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Cincinnati fire crews are working right now to extricate someone trapped inside a vehicle, according to initial emergency communication reports.

At least two ambulances are being sent to the scene.

Duke Energy also was asked to respond because a utility pole is now down.

