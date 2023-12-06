Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Sheriff: Woman charged with felony neglect of dead animal and companion animals

The Butler County Sheriff's Office Deputy Dog Warden Division removed this severely emaciated...
The Butler County Sheriff's Office Deputy Dog Warden Division removed this severely emaciated horse from Katie Still's property Monday, according to Sheriff Richard Jones.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY (WXIX) - A woman was charged with felony neglect after sheriffs removed a dead animal and several neglected animals from her residence Monday.

According to Sheriff Richard Jones, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Dog Warden arrested 31-year-old Katie Still of Hanover Township after a welfare check at her home in the 6000 block of Oxford Milford Road.

Deputies say they found a deceased pitbull mix in a crate and a severely emaciated horse on the premises.

Jones said The Deputy Dog Wardens removed those animals, a pig, and three dogs in poor condition.

Still was taken to Butler County Jail, and if convicted, she faces a fifth-degree felony count of prohibitions concerning companion animals and a second-degree misdemeanor for cruelty to animals.

“Cruelty to animals isn’t tolerated in this county,” says Sheriff Jones. “If you fail to care for your animals, either find someone who will, or we will find a new home for you in jail.”

The sheriff’s office says more charges could be pending.

This is an ongoing investigation through the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died Tuesday morning after a two-story house fire broke out in Martinsville, Ohio,...
Family identifies victims of Clinton County house fire
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy loses second attempt to overturn protection order
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson...
Father helps son cover up fatal West Price Hill hit-and-run, prosecutors say
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Eastbound Interstate 275 is open again after it shut down for about an hour during the morning...
EB I-275 reopens after fiery, multi-vehicle crash near Ronald Reagan Hwy

Latest News

Judge Ralph "Ted" Winkler
Hamilton County judge faces possible discipline, hearing set
Winton Road was shut down for nearly four hours due to a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
Winton Road reopens after fatal crash
Panino closed late last year on Vine Street in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice considers request to take Hamilton County judge off case
Canton police are investigating a fatal shooting involving Canton officers Tuesday night.
Canton police involved in fatal shooting, BCI investigating