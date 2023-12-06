Today marks 2 years since a Hamilton woman disappeared

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Despite the countless searches and events organized to help find a missing Hamilton woman, Kara Hyde’s disappearance remains a mystery to this day.

Dec. 5 marks two years since Kara disappeared from her home in Butler County, and it’s a day Lisa Hyde, Kara’s mother, will never forget and cannot avoid.

“It’s been 730 days you know since I saw my baby last,” Lisa told FOX19 NOW. “I don’t do Christmas anymore - I can’t. Every day is just pure Hell.”

At first, officers said Kara was last seen on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton, but Lisa says she was last seen at Crawford Woods.

“I really can’t describe how I’m feeling right now. I’m going through a lot of emotions you know mostly anger, frustration, sadness,” explained Lisa. “We thought we would find her somewhere and that hasn’t happened. You know, hope kind of fades.”

Since her disappearance, people in the community have held several vigils, fundraisers and searches for her, and Lisa says she appreciates all of the support.

“It means the world to me, you know. I mean, I couldn’t do it without them,” she said.

The Find Kara Group is planning more searches and events in the future, Lisa says. She has even used some of the fundraiser money to pay a private investigator and contacted an underwater drone operator from San Antonio to help find her daughter.

“I’m not going to have peace of mind over this until I find her. That’s all there is to it,” she said. “[The underwater drone operator] is gonna come up to spring and search some areas - some of our search areas that have, you know, have water waves in them - so I’m really excited about that.”

Lisa is also hoping someone will come forward with information now that so much time has gone by.

“I would give anything if somebody would just talk and tell me what they know. You know, maybe it’s something that they don’t think is important, but it might be,” she said.

If anyone has information on Kara’s disappearance, you’re asked to call the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811.

