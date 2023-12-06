Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

UNLV-Dayton basketball game canceled in wake of mass shooting in Las Vegas

UNLV’s basketball game at Dayton on Wednesday night has been canceled because of a mass shooting earlier in the day at the Las Vegas school
Nevada State Police officers head onto the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus after...
Nevada State Police officers head onto the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus after reports of an active shooter, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)(AP)
By MARK ANDERSON
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNLV’s basketball game at Dayton on Wednesday night was canceled because of a mass shooting earlier in the day at the Las Vegas school.

"Further information will be released when available," Dayton posted on X. "We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers."

Multiple people were shot at on UNLV's campus, and the suspect was found dead, according to police. There was no immediate news on the number of victims or their status.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) shoots over Akron forward Enrique Freeman (25) during the first...
UNLV forward Kalib Boone (10) shoots over Akron forward Enrique Freeman (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)(AP)

Most Read

Two people died Tuesday morning after a two-story house fire broke out in Martinsville, Ohio,...
Family identifies victims of Clinton County house fire
A woman and two dogs were killed in a hit-and-run incident at Glenway Avenue and Ferguson...
Father helps son cover up fatal West Price Hill hit-and-run, prosecutors say
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy
Lakota School Board Member Darbi Boddy loses second attempt to overturn protection order
Amber Hall (left) was found dead at a bus stop on Sept. 8 after she had been discharged from...
‘Like they dumped their garbage’: Woman discharged from hospital found dead at bus stop
Tydavioun Howard, 18, faces several more charges in Hamilton County after he allegedly hit a...
Murder suspect now facing charges in Colerain Township hit-skip

Latest News

Steve Dackin will serve as the new director of Ohio's Department of Education and Workforce
New director gets final approval to lead Ohio’s revamped education department
FILE - Marijuana buds ready for harvest rest on a plant at AT-CPC of Ohio, Jan. 28, 2019, in...
Ohio Republicans propose nixing home grow, increasing taxes in sweeping changes to legal marijuana
An Ohio House committee has cleared a contentious higher education bill despite House Speaker...
Ohio House committee OKs contentious higher ed. bill, despite House leader claiming little support
Abortion
Judge weighing Ohio abortion rights amendment’s legal impact keeps anti-abortion groups clear