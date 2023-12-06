Winton Road reopens after fatal crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Winton Road was shut down for nearly four hours due to a fatal crash Wednesday morning.

It happened on Winton Road near Dutch Colony Drive shortly after 6:40 a.m. Police blocked the road in the area until just before 10:30 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirm to FOX19 NOW.

When Cincinnati fire crews first responded, they worked to try to extricate a person trapped inside a vehicle, according to initial emergency communication reports.

One person was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Duke Energy was asked to respond because a utility pole was damaged in the crash and is now leaning over near a white compact vehicle with very heavy damage.

The Cincinnati Police Traffic Unit is investigating.

Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash, they tell us.

