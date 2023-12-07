Contests
1 dead after crash on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

Around 4:45 p.m., the Cincinnati Police Department described the wreck on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge as “severe.”(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after a fatal crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge on Thursday

Cincinnati police said a 35-year-old male was killed when the Audi S4 he was driving collided head-on with a Honda Odyssey minivan.

According to the Cincinnati Police Department, the driver of the blue Honda Odyssey was traveling northbound in the center lane with a red X indicator on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge.

The Audi S4 was traveling southbound in the center lane with a green arrow indicator when the two vehicles crashed.

All three were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where the driver of the Audi died. The driver and passenger of the Odyssey are hospitalized with serious injuries.

The bridge was opened around 7:15 p.m.

The CPD Traffic Unit is asking any witnesses of the crash to call 513-352-2514.

