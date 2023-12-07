Accused serial rapist indicted after another victim comes forward

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An accused serial rapist is now facing more charges after another possible victim came forward.

This is the third time Brian Karr has been accused of rape in Hamilton County, according to court records.

A grand jury just indicted the Blue Ash man for rape and sexual battery, the documents show/

Karr is already facing rape charges in two other cases: one filed in January and the other in August.

Hamilton County prosecutors said the latest charges are related to a third victim who recently came forward.

The woman says she was a friend of Karr’s in 2012 when he gave her some drinks, prosecutors explained.

She told investigators, according to prosecutors, she started to feel sick, passed out and woke up to Karr raping her.

Prosecutors say it’s similar to one of the other cases.

In that one, court records claim a woman said she was on a first date with Karr in November 2022 when he drugged her drink and then sexually assaulted her.

Karr is also accused of raping a seven-year-old girl between 2018 and 2020, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers

Prosecutors say the range in age between the victims is cause for concern.

They think more victims could be out there, so they are urging anyone impacted to call Blue Ash Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.