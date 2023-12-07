Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Accused serial rapist indicted after another victim comes forward

This is the third time Brian Karr has been accused of rape in Hamilton County, according to court records.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An accused serial rapist is now facing more charges after another possible victim came forward.

This is the third time Brian Karr has been accused of rape in Hamilton County, according to court records.

A grand jury just indicted the Blue Ash man for rape and sexual battery, the documents show/

Karr is already facing rape charges in two other cases: one filed in January and the other in August.

Hamilton County prosecutors said the latest charges are related to a third victim who recently came forward.

The woman says she was a friend of Karr’s in 2012 when he gave her some drinks, prosecutors explained.

She told investigators, according to prosecutors, she started to feel sick, passed out and woke up to Karr raping her.

Prosecutors say it’s similar to one of the other cases.

In that one, court records claim a woman said she was on a first date with Karr in November 2022 when he drugged her drink and then sexually assaulted her.

Karr is also accused of raping a seven-year-old girl between 2018 and 2020, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers

Prosecutors say the range in age between the victims is cause for concern.

They think more victims could be out there, so they are urging anyone impacted to call Blue Ash Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winton Road was shut down for nearly four hours due to a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
Police: 22-year-old dies in Winton Road crash
Judge Ralph "Ted" Winkler
Hamilton County judge faces possible discipline, hearing set
Two people died Tuesday morning after a two-story house fire broke out in Martinsville, Ohio,...
Family identifies victims of Clinton County house fire
Tydavioun Howard, 18, faces several more charges in Hamilton County after he allegedly hit a...
Murder suspect now facing charges in Colerain Township hit-skip
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst (88) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown...
Former Bengal diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia, father says

Latest News

It's Election Day, and Ohio and Kentucky residents will head to the polls one last time this...
Abortion litigation continues as Ohio Issue 1 is codified into the State Constitution
Around 4:45 p.m., the Cincinnati Police Department described the wreck on the Clay Wade Bailey...
Clay Wade Bailey Bridge closed after ‘severe’ crash hospitalizes 3
Rapid is among the many dogs up for adoption at Cincinnati Animal Care.
Animal shelters asking for help during holiday season
FOX19 NOW Investigates answers some of the questions Ohioans might have regarding the...
Marijuana in Ohio: Industry, legal questions and consumers
Benjamin Whitmer appeared in Boone County Court on burglary and strangulation charges.
NKY woman allegedly attacked by former pro wrestler has message for violence survivors