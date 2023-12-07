Animal shelters asking for help during holiday season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Local animal shelters remain full of dogs that need forever homes. Cincinnati Animal Care is asking you to step up to give an animal a home during the holiday season.

Rapid is among the many dogs up for adoption at Cincinnati Animal Care.

Right now, he is in a foster home, thanks to Mellissa Gonzalez.

“Rapid needs a single animal home. He would love to be your one and only,” says Gonzalez. “He loves the attention. He is a big snuggle bug, but we want to highlight the fact that he is in training, and he’s gained amazing skills.”

Chris Corbalis with Roaming Rovers has been working with Rapid to bring out the best in this dog.

“When he does find his forever home, he will come in, and then I will almost be coming in right behind him,” explains Corbalis, “To show the adopters this is where we’ve been having success so we can pass that torch and give it right to the adopters and don’t miss a beat.”

Rapid was adopted once, but it didn’t work out.

Corbalis and Gonzalez hope with the progress Rapid has made, he will find his forever home soon.

Rapid is one of hundreds of dogs that need a home at Cincinnati Animal Care.

If you are interested in becoming a foster parent or adopting a dog, the shelter encourages people to try it out over the holidays. The event is called “Silent Night,” and you bring a dog into your home before Christmas through the New Year.

“We always say that when you adopt from foster, you’re saving two lives,” explains Event Coordinator Abby Moore, “You’re saving the life of the dog in the foster home and as well as the dog going into the foster home next.”

Gonzalez is enjoying her time with Rapid but knows his forever family is out there, and she looks forward to the day he gets adopted.

“Rapid is going to offer loyalty and love,” Gonzalez continues. “He’s going to come with some amazing skills and support. He deserves it. He’s been through so much, and we would love to see him take that next step, and when you adopt, you open your door to a dog that really needed it.”

You can find information on how to meet Rapid or any other animal for adoption at this link.

You can also learn more about fostering a dog or cat, volunteering, or adopting through Cincinnati Animal Care.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.