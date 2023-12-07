Beware of discount stamps and postage this holiday season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you sending Christmas cards this year or shipping packages off to loved ones out of town? Stamps and shipping can get expensive, and it’s tempting to take advantage of ‘so-called deals’ on postage.

But scammers are out there peddling counterfeit postage.

The United States Postal Service has already accepted more than five billion pieces of mail and packages this holiday season.

All those stamps and all that postage can add up. So plenty of people are looking for ways to save money. But those bargain stamps are most likely fake.

“For the average consumer there’s probably really no way to tell because the counterfeits are that good,” said Inspector Ian Ortega with the Postal Inspection Service.

Last fiscal year the postal inspection service seized about 7.7M counterfeit stamps.

A package containing six-figures worth of countersfeit stamps was recently confiscated by local authorities.

Inspector Ian Ortega is with the U.S. Inspection Service and is a Cuyahoga County Scam Squad Partner.

“We see it a lot on social media platforms, and online marketplaces. If they’re offering a significant discount, 20 to 60 percent off, that’s the first red flag. The postal service does not sell stamps below face value,” said Inspector Ortega.

He says if you get the package with your stamps and you ordered and it’s coming from overseas, that’s another red flag, because valid U.S. stamps are not coming from places like China.

Inspector Ortega says these sophisticated counterfeits can’t be detected with the naked eye.

“The one we encounter the most counterfeited right now is probably the forever flag. It’s the forever stamp and it has the flag on it,” he said.

These types of scams, like many, seem to peak during the holiday season when so many more packages are being shipping and mail delivered.

The discount stamps are advertised on social media and third party websites but Ortega says there are only a few approved vendors for U.S. postage, and if there’s a discount at all it’s very minimal.

So what happens if your cards or packages are mailed using counterfeit postage?

“Now with the change of domestic mail manual, pieces with counterfit postage are considered abandoned now which leaves it up to our discretion to be able to dispose of the item,” said Inspector Ortega.

This is the first holiday season that change is in effect. Inspector Ortega says letters go out with a deadline for you to collect the items mailed with counterfeit postage.

But they could be destroyed at the agencies discretion. So you could be out what you paid for the fake stamps, and for whatever was mailed.

The postal inspection service has methods to detect counterfeits, when it is going through their processing system, and their revenue group works with the USPS engineering and technology to try and stay ahead of the counterfeiters.

They also work with Customers and Border Patrol, and Homeland Security to seize the fakes, but the first line of defense is not to buy them in the first place.

If you spot something being advertised that you think is suspicious or you’ve already purchased something that either never came, or isn’t valid U.S. postage, you can call the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad, or contact the Postal Inspection Service.

