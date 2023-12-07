Contests
Breezy and warmer end of the week, active weekend ahead

First Alert Weather Days for the weekend with disruptive weather.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Alert Weather Days issued for Saturday and Sunday as heavy rain then colder air and a snow mix moves in.

Thursday and Friday will be nicer than Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Thursday will have plenty of sunshine but Friday will have increasing clouds throughout the day but will stay dry with gusty winds in the afternoon. Friday is even warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s

This weekend will be wet with rain likely Saturday and Sunday. Saturday the rain will be scattered showers until it picks up during evening. Sunday morning rain could be heavy, winds gusty and temperatures quickly cooling to upper 30s. Depending on the falling temperatures and when the precipitation moves out, we could see snow showers and a mix setting up Sunday morning into afternoon.

