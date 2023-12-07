Clay Wade Bailey Bridge open after ‘severe’ crash hospitalizes 3

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is open after a serious crash closed it down Thursday

The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash with an entrapment on the southbound side around 4 p.m., according to a press release.

One of the cars was partially over the side of the bridge when firefighters arrived.

Three people were taken to the hospital, one was in critical condition.

The bridge was opened around 7:15 p.m.

Twenty-nine firefighters responded to the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.