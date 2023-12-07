Contests
Clay Wade Bailey Bridge open after ‘severe’ crash hospitalizes 3

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is open after a serious crash closed it down Thursday

The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash with an entrapment on the southbound side around 4 p.m., according to a press release.

One of the cars was partially over the side of the bridge when firefighters arrived.

Three people were taken to the hospital, one was in critical condition.

The bridge was opened around 7:15 p.m.

Twenty-nine firefighters responded to the crash.

