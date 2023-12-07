Contests
Clay Wade Bailey Bridge closed after ‘severe’ crash hospitalizes 3

Around 4:45 p.m., the Cincinnati Police Department described the wreck on the Clay Wade Bailey...
Around 4:45 p.m., the Cincinnati Police Department described the wreck on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge as “severe.”(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is entirely shut down following a crash Thursday.

Around 4:45 p.m., the Cincinnati Police Department described the wreck as “severe.”

CPD’s Traffic Unit is on scene and is unknown when the bridge will re-open, the department added.

Three people were taken to the hospital, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. One of those three is in critical condition, CFD explained.

