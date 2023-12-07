Coroner IDs 22-year-old man killed in Winton Road crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the name of a 22-year-old man killed in a crash that closed Winton Road for nearly four hours Wednesday morning.

Eric Chapman of College Hill died at the scene of the crash, reported near Dutch Colony Drive shortly after 6:40 a.m., according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Cincinnati police say a 21-year-old woman was driving a 2002 Nissan Altima south on Winton Road when she lost control of the car, traveled off the right side of the road and crashed into two utility poles.

The driver was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither person in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

Excessive speed is being investigated as a factor.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

