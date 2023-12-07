Doctor combines love of science, beauty into award-winning career

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman’s dream as a little girl has led to a 20-year career in helping Proctor and Gamble perfect its skincare products.

Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson is one of P&G’s leading scientists who helps bring new Olay products to store shelves.

Before the products are made available to customers, all the lotions and potions touch her skin.

“Being here and knowing the level of research we have behind our products and bringing them to like not only I use them, but my mother uses them, and at some point, my daughter will as well,” says Dr. Wilkerson. “And that’s super important for me to know that it’s proven safe and effective.”

Effective research is what Dr. Wilkerson has been a part of for the past 20 years as the Senior Director and Scientific Communications Fellow at P&G.

She works closely with the research and development team to create new products.

“My expertise across P&G over the years has ranged in beauty both on skin and on hair,” explains Dr. Wilkerson. “Today, I work to bring Olay products to market and help to translate the benefits of those products for consumers.”

Dr. Wilkerson says her love for science started when she was a little girl as she bonded with her mother who was a math and science teacher.

“She made sure, along with my dad, who retired from a chemical plant, that we understood how science came to life in the day-to-day world and its practical applications,” says Dr. Wilkerson. “So, having that knowledge from my parents gave me inspiration.”

After learning what she could from her parents, Wilkerson continued her education journey at Southern University A&M, where she majored in chemistry. She then went on to get her doctorate degree in organic chemistry at LSU.

With no intentions of leaving her home state of Louisiana, P&G scouted her and offered her an opportunity she couldn’t refuse.

“I love beauty, and I love science,” says Dr. Wilkerson. “Those two worlds blending really gave me the passion and fulfillment that I needed to pursue a career in this space, and that’s what I’ve been able to do here.”

Her work with P&G has attracted national attention, from advising on the “Dr. Oz Show” to being featured on The Talk and several magazines.

She says the proudest moment in her career so far was receiving the Cosmetic Women Award, which she says was a full-circle moment.

“When I first started in beauty as a young hire, I was invited to a Cosmetic Executive Women Event in New York City,” says Dr. Wilkerson. “I remember going, and everybody was dressed in their nice fashion. And I remember being wowed by the audience and then sitting and looking at the people who were on stage. One of the things I remembered was there was no one on the stage that looked like me. And I declared then, I said, ‘One day, I’m going to be on that stage.’”

That moment came two years ago with her mom and dad by her side.

She is now making it a mission to give back and inspire the next generation of scientists through several STEM programs.

Find out more about Dr. Wilkerson’s projects by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.