Fairfield man indicted in $1M romance scam

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Butler County man is under a 7-count federal indictment for a $1 million romance scam.

Benjamin Adu Acheampong, 37, of Fairfield faces charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, international money laundering, and two counts of concealment money laundering.

Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison if he’s convicted.

Acheampong’s also accused of lying to a federal agent, which would add another 5 years.

According to the indictment, Acheampong conspired with others to create false online profiles, which the conspirators used to express romantic interest in victims, from January 2019 through July 2021,

Once the victim believed he or she was in a romantic relationship with the person pictured in the online profile, the coconspirators, using false pretenses, would convince the victims to send money by mail or by wire transfer.

For example, the conspirators commonly falsely represented that the person pictured in the online profile was expecting a large inheritance of gold and needed financial assistance to bring it to the United States, or that he or she needed money for a plane ticket or medical expenses.

Acheampong allegedly laundered part of the $1 million in scam proceeds through multiple bank accounts, including bank accounts he opened in the name of ABA Automotive & Export LLC, an Ohio LLC he created.

The money was laundered by making wire transfers, including to accounts in Africa, and by falsely representing that the transfers were for, among other things, paying workers and family expenses, court records show.

In addition, the indictment alleges that Acheampong made false statements to the Small Business Administration (SBA) in a Payment Protection Program (PPP) loan application, which resulted in the SBA awarding him more than $20,000 in COVID relief to which he was not entitled.

