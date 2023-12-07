Contests
First Alert Weather Days Saturday and Sunday: Heavy rain, snow showers

Video Forecast Update For Wednesday
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Team declared First Alert Weather Days for Saturday and Sunday due to heavy rain followed by colder air and then snow.

Rain is expected on both Saturday and Sunday.

It will be scattered most of Saturday before picking up in the evening.

By Sunday morning, rain could be heavy with gusty winds as temperatures quickly cool into the upper 30s.

Depending on the falling temperatures and when the precipitation moves out, we could see snow showers and a wintry mix setting up Sunday morning into the afternoon.

