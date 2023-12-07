Former Bengal diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia, father says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Bengal tight end Hayden Hurst has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia, according to his father.

Hayden’s father, Jerry Hurst, said an independent neurologist made the diagnosis following a hit Hayden took on Nov. 9.

The tight end, who now plays for the Carolina Panthers, has not played since.

On Wednesday, Jerry asked for prayers when sharing the news that Hayden has post-traumatic amnesia.

“Slow recovery, don’t know when he’ll be back. Prayers appreciated!” Hayden’s father tweeted.

Post-traumatic amnesia is defined as the time from the moment of injury to the time of resumption of normal continuous memory, according to the National Institutes of Health.

There are two types of post-traumatic amnesia, the National Institutes of Health explains.

The first type is retrograde, defined as a “partial or total loss of the ability to recall events that have occurred during the period immediately preceding brain injury.” The duration of retrograde amnesia usually progressively decreases,” according to the National Institutes of Health.

The second type, which the National Institutes of Health says is anterograde amnesia, creates a loss in forming new memories following the event. In this, the Nov. 9 hit that Hayden took. This type could lead to decreased attention and inaccurate perception, the National Institutes of Health writes.

