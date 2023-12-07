Hillsboro explosion victim remembered for taking care of sick grandmother

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - The cousin of a man killed in an explosion at a Hillsboro auto shop remembered him as caring and sweet.

Cameron Boatman, 19, was among three people who died during an explosion at Jimbo’s Auto Shop on Nov. 28.

David Beaver, 33, and Tim Furbee, 47, were also killed. Their names were made public by the Highland County Coroner on Wednesday.

Boatman’s cousin, Sheri Dunn, said his loss is one she hasn’t been able to process.

“He was an amazing young man,” Dunn said. “One of the most well-mannered 19-year-olds I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Dunn said Boatman was working at the shop when the explosion happened.

He graduated from Peebles High School in Adams County last year and was hoping to work in the automotive industry.

He played football and enjoyed fishing, but was much more than his activities, according to Dunn. She said her cousin had a kind heart and helped to take care of his sick grandmother despite being a teenager.

“He was very, very sweet,” Dunn said. “Honestly, that’s the best word to describe him. He was just very sweet.”

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the explosion. Community members and friends have organized fundraisers for victim’s families.

