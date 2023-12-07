Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional being investigated as possible homicide, coroner says

Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional Institution is being investigated as possible homicide,...
Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional Institution is being investigated as possible homicide, according to Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 32-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the Lebanon Correctional Institution Thursday morning according to the Warren County Coroner.

Dr. Russell Uptegrove says Marquise Weatherington was taken to the prison infirmary around 8 a.m. and was pronounced dead.

Dr. Uptegrove says Weatherington had obvious trauma to his body.

“The idea is there is some type of blunt force trauma involved,” he said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating Weatherington’s death as a possible homicide, according to the coroner.

Weatherington’s body is being sent to Dayton for an autopsy at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winton Road was shut down for nearly four hours due to a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
Police: 22-year-old dies in Winton Road crash
Judge Ralph "Ted" Winkler
Hamilton County judge faces possible discipline, hearing set
Two people died Tuesday morning after a two-story house fire broke out in Martinsville, Ohio,...
Family identifies victims of Clinton County house fire
Tydavioun Howard, 18, faces several more charges in Hamilton County after he allegedly hit a...
Murder suspect now facing charges in Colerain Township hit-skip
Isla is the fourth child of Jason and Amanda McNabb, but they noticed her developing at a more...
Kentucky 3-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for youngest Mensa member

Latest News

Canton police are investigating a fatal shooting involving Canton officers Tuesday night.
GRAPHIC: Canton police fatally shoot 24-year-old armed with pellet gun
Teamsters announce more than 1,100 DHL workers at CVG are on strike
More than 1,100 DHL workers at CVG are on strike, Teamsters announce
Bennett Point consists of two buildings that house 56 apartment homes.
New affordable housing complex opens in Pendleton
Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson's work with Proctor and Gamble has attracted national attention, from...
Doctor combines love of science, beauty into award-winning career