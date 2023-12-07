Inmate death at Lebanon Correctional being investigated as possible homicide, coroner says

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 32-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at the Lebanon Correctional Institution Thursday morning according to the Warren County Coroner.

Dr. Russell Uptegrove says Marquise Weatherington was taken to the prison infirmary around 8 a.m. and was pronounced dead.

Dr. Uptegrove says Weatherington had obvious trauma to his body.

“The idea is there is some type of blunt force trauma involved,” he said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating Weatherington’s death as a possible homicide, according to the coroner.

Weatherington’s body is being sent to Dayton for an autopsy at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

