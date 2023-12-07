Contests
Man recorded by his child beating his wife sentenced to prison, DA’s office says

Miguel Lazaro-Castillo was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded no contest charges of...
Miguel Lazaro-Castillo was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded no contest charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor child abuse in October, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office reported.(Yuba County District Attorney's Office via Facebook)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (Gray News) - A man in California was sentenced to prison on charges related to a video recorded by his child that shows him assaulting his wife, according to the district attorney’s office.

Miguel Lazaro-Castillo was sentenced to four years in prison. He pleaded no contest to charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment, and misdemeanor child abuse in October, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office reported.

Lazaro-Castillo was arrested after officers responded to a 911 call from one of his children, reporting an assault, at about 2 a.m. on Oct. 9.

The district attorney’s office said officers who responded to the scene found Lazaro-Castillo sitting on top of his wife, who was lying face down on the floor, with bloody napkins around her.

Three of the couple’s children, ages 9, 14 and 15, were also there.

Although Lazaro-Castillo denied beating his wife, the district attorney’s office said deputies learned that the youngest child had recorded the beating.

The video lasted about six minutes and reportedly showed Lazaro-Castillo hitting his wife repeatedly in the head and face. At some point in the video, the district attorney’s office said, one of the children tries to shield their mother, but Lazaro-Castillo slaps them and continues his assault.

Lazaro-Castillo was arrested, and the children were placed in protective custody.

The district attorney’s office said he received the maximum sentence despite no prior criminal history because of “the brutality of his actions and his utter disregard for his children.”

