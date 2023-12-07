New affordable housing complex opens in Pendleton

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new mixed-income development in Pendleton is now welcoming residents.

The ribbon on the Bennett Point housing project was cut Thursday after two years of construction.

“The impact of this grand opening is enormous. Let me say that again, the impact of this grand opening is enormous,” declared LaVerne Mitchell with Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Construction on the $21 million project started in July 2022.

Bennett Point consists of two buildings that house 56 apartment homes. Nineteen of the units are already rented.

More than 85% of the units will be offered at rents attainable to those earning 60% of the area median income.

“This again represents one of those investments that’s made not just in the infrastructure and the shell of a building, but in the quality, the lives, the legacy and the future of the individuals who will occupy these units,” said Anthony Forte with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The project was made possible thanks to public and private partnerships involving both the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Bennett Point is located on E. 12th Street at the corner of Reading Road.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.