NKY woman allegedly attacked by former pro wrestler has message for violence survivors

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman who says she was attacked by a former pro wrestler is coming forward to talk about the challenges other victims face.

Jamie Hawn says she thought she was in love and never expected things to turn violent.

“He approached me and began strangling me and threatened my life,” Hawn said of the June 4 attack.

Her ex-boyfriend, Benjamin Whitmer, was arrested on charges of burglary and strangulation.

Hawn says she understands why so many survivors stay silent.

“It’s physically altering when you’re having to make sure that your voice is being heard and if you don’t attend (court) and you put yourself in this vulnerable environment, it’s very possible that things won’t get mentioned to get that justice,” she said.

Hawn says it’s brutal going through the court process and even with evidence she repeatedly has to prove what happened.

She says she is cooperating and understands the defense team’s job, but she says it’s challenging when her character is being questioned when she says she was the one who was violated.

“Whether I feel safe or not - the ability to move forward from this? I can’t move forward because now I’m going backward about things that have nothing to do with what happened that day,” Hawn said.

Whitmer appeared in Boone County Court Wednesday where his pre-trial date was scheduled for Jan. 3.

The former Ring of Honor competitor and All Elite Wrestling creative advisor was terminated by AEW in June after he was arrested.

FOX19 reached out to Whitmer’s defense team back in June and on Wednesday for an interview, comment, or statement but we haven’t heard back.

Hawn says there are multiple resources available to survivors:

