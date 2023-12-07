Contests
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio: What you need to know

2 bills could change how recreational marijuana would be taxed
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and B.J. Bethel
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio after voters statewide passed Issue 2 last month.

That means adults 21 and older can now use and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and 5 grams of extracts or edibles. They also grow marijuana plants at home.

But you still can’t smoke it in public due to the state’s smoking ban and you can’t smoke it while driving.

And, you can’t legally buy it anywhere in the state right now because there are no state laws regulating it, according to Gov. Mike DeWine.

Several local communities have scrambled in recent days to pass their rules banning recreational marijuana sales and restricting marijuana cultivation.

State lawmakers and the governor are expected to change state law soon to regulate marijuana sales.

DeWine urged lawmakers in a news conference Wednesday night to quickly pass legislation.

“People can’t buy it now, but in a few hours, they can use it but they can’t buy it,” DeWine said.“That’s a disaster. It’s important to get this passed.”

New laws will still take 90 days to go into effect.

Late Wednesday, the Ohio Senate passed HB 86 permitting existing medical marijuana dispensaries to immediately begin selling recreational marijuana.

The legislation also:

  • Slashes by half the number of plants allowed per household, from 12 to 6
  • Hikes the sale tax rate from 10% to 15%

House lawmakers have not voted on it, however.

“The people of Ohio said loud and clear that they want legal, safe and accessible marijuana,” said Senate Minority Leader Nickie J. Antonio, D-Lakewood.

“Our caucus worked together to ensure that the voice of the people was reflected in the changes made to the bill, including expungement, preserving home grow and funding for our local communities and mental health. As legislators, we have a responsibility to make sure our state has good public policy that serves the people well. I believe we’ve done that with this bill.”

DeWine said late Wednesday his biggest concerns were protecting people who don’t want to be exposed to marijuana smoke, especially children, and making sure marijuana in the state is safe.

Black market sales are expected to explode, which would put the health of users at risk, he stressed.

“People could buy marijuana with fentanyl in it,” DeWine said. “(Fentanyl) is the highest cause of death in Ohio. It could have pesticides, metals or other chemicals you often find in marijuana sold on the black market.”

Supporters, opponents of Ohio trans-youth bill speak at Statehouse
