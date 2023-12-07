Reds reach 3-year, $45M deal, with infielder Jeimer Candelario, reports say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds are on the verge of sealing a deal with infielder Jeimer Candelario, their first position player free agent of the offseason, according to multiple reports.
The infielder, 30, has agreed to a multi-year contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.
His deal with the Reds includes a club option for $15 million in 2027, Passan reports.
Candelario has played for the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers.
