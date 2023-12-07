Reds reach 3-year, $45M deal, with infielder Jeimer Candelario, reports say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds are on the verge of sealing a deal with infielder Jeimer Candelario, their first position player free agent of the offseason, according to multiple reports.

The infielder, 30, has agreed to a multi-year contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

Infielder Jeimer Candelario and the Cincinnati Reds are in agreement on a three-year, $45 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Candelario, 30, joins a young Reds team that has spent $87 million on free agents this winter. First on the scene with the deal was @Feinsand. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 7, 2023

His deal with the Reds includes a club option for $15 million in 2027, Passan reports.

Candelario has played for the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.