Reds reach 3-year, $45M deal, with infielder Jeimer Candelario, reports say

Chicago Cubs' Jeimer Candelario hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game...
Chicago Cubs' Jeimer Candelario hits a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds are on the verge of sealing a deal with infielder Jeimer Candelario, their first position player free agent of the offseason, according to multiple reports.

The infielder, 30, has agreed to a multi-year contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports.

His deal with the Reds includes a club option for $15 million in 2027, Passan reports.

Candelario has played for the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers.

