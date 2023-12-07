Rep. Brad Wenstrup explains how military experience led him to congress

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Brad Wenstrup has had a long career spanning decades but it was a call to service he felt he needed to answer that shaped how his life would turn out.

In 1991, the United States and other countries were at war with Iraq.

Wenstrup was still a doctor at the time and says the conflict pushed him to exchange his doctor’s coat for camouflage.

“As a young doctor, I saw some people hold up with Cincinnati as reservists during the Gulf War and it was always in my head,” recalls Wenstrup. “We kept getting attacked, so I called up 1-800-USA-ARMY and joined.”

Where that phone call took Wenstrup is something he could never prepare for.

He joined the Army in 1998 and was almost immediately sent to Iraq to serve as chief of surgery for the combat support hospital at Abu Ghraib Prison.

“So we’re not only taking care of our troops, we got all the detainees,” remembers Wenstrup. “We had Saddam Hussein.”

Saddam Hussein, the president of Iraq for more than two decades, is seen as a figurehead of the country’s conflicts with Iran and the U.S.

Because of who he was, Wenstrup was sent to him.

“He said, you know, he gets bad. Should we bring him here because he was at a special place for high-value detainees?” says Wenstrup. “I slept on that. When I said no, because it will be like Darth Vader coming in. Oh, yeah. You know, and we got all these detainees here that display, so they’ll know. So we went to [Hussein].”

The person who did make it to that combat hospital was Ali Hassan Majid al-Tikriti, AKA Chemical Ali, the military commander who served under Hussein.

“Operating on Chemical Ali was an interesting thing because I didn’t know who he was,” explains Wenstrup. “He was the only person I had seen come through without a name. He just had a number. Very interesting mission to take care of the enemy and some of your patients want to kill you.”

Oftentimes, says his patients were civilians and appeared grateful.

The experience he gained in that hospital is what he says led him to more public service.

“I tell young people if they think they want to go into politics, go do something else first,” says Wenstrup. “Because then you bring something to the table. I think our founders wanted our Congress to be made up of ‘we the people’ from a variety of backgrounds.”

Wenstrup was elected to Congress in 2012, representing Ohio’s second district.

Over the last decade, he has also served on the Armed Services Committee and worked on legislation related to national health and poverty.

Some may remember him as the hero on Capitol Hill.

In 2017, Wenstrup used his military experience to save U.S. Representative Steve Scalise after he was shot at the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

“I think the most proud moment was being able to take care of Steve Scalise,” Wenstrup explains. “Somebody asked me what the greatest moment was four months later, and I said when he returned to the floor. God put me in the right place at the right time.”

Wenstrup received the Soldiers Medal for Heroism for his actions but wants to be remembered for who he is, not what he did.

“I’ve always been moved by a movie from the late 90s, ‘Saving Private Ryan,’” explains Wenstrup. “The most moving part is when he says to his wife, ‘Tell me I’ve been a good man.’”

Wenstrup served in the Army for almost 25 years.

He plans to retire from Congress at the end of 2024.

