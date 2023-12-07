Supporters, opponents of Ohio trans-youth bill speak at Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Supporters and opponents of House Bill 68 debated late into Wednesday evening as hundreds of concerned citizens and witnesses testified

The bill, which was introduced in February, would prevent doctors from providing gender-affirming care to trans youth in Ohio. It would ban transgender women from playing women’s sports. The issues behind the bill have divided thousands in the state.

Witnesses included trans-youth, doctors, parents, medical professionals and people who had de-transitioned.

“My daughter told me if she gets her healthcare taken away she will unalive herself,” one parent said. “Sit with that.”

The will would ban puberty blockers and hormone therapy as well as gender-reassignment surgery for anyone under 18.

Among supporters of the bill were people who had destransitioned.

“I ask you to close the door to harmful gender-affirming care,” one person, who de-stransitioned said. “Open the door for children to get the help they deserve. I’m in support of HB 68 to help protect children from the consequences that I’m dealing with today and for the rest of my life.”

Medical professionals who testified were split on the bill.

“A false narrative is that these therapies include puberty blockers and gender-affirming therapy are as benign as penicillin and aspirin,” said one doctor supporting the bill. “I think that is false.”

“This is a small but extremely high-risk and vulnerable population,” said a Cincinnati doctor who opposes the bill. “HB 68 uses false information to strip away parental rights and impose non-scientific restrictions on pediatric health care.”

Parents of trans-youth said the bill would be devastating to their kids.

“I beg you, please do not pass HB 68,” one parent said. “It’s going to kill children. If you think it’s hyperbole, it’s not.”

If passed, the bill could be fast-tracked to become law before the end of the year.

Some medical professionals who testified asked lawmakers to add a grandfather clause to the law so current patients - who are getting care - can receive treatment until they’re of legal age.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.