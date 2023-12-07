Testimony against Ohio transgender bill begins in Senate committee

COLUMBUS (WXIX) - Two pieces of legislation combined into one bill were debated in the State House on Wednesday that could affect transgender youth in Ohio.

House Bill 68 was heard for the third and final time in the Senate Government Oversight Committee, a committee that includes Butler County Sen. George Lang.

The bill, introduced by House Rep. Gary Click (R-Vickery), would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors and ensure that transgender girls could not play female sports if it passes.

Provisions in H.B. 68 include the following:

Prohibits a physician from performing gender reassignment surgery on a minor.

Prohibits physicians from prescribing a cross-sex hormone or puberty-blocking drug.

Prohibits schools, organizations and interscholastic conferences from allowing students of the male sex to participate in female sports.

More than 80 people signed up to be heard for the Senate votes on the bill, including the Children’s Defense Fund which opposes the bill.

”House Bill 68 is about providing a legal way to not only restrict the rights of trans and non-conforming youth but also to shout to the world that you abhor those who go through this world differently than you,” the group said.

If the session goes past 10 p.m., then the committee will decide whether to carry it over until tomorrow.

After the committee hearing, the Senate will vote on H.B. 68. If it passes, then it will go to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk, awaiting his signature.

