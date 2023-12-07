Tri-State businesses team up to create family destination

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Three family-owned businesses have come together to create a destination for the entire family in Union

Graeter’s is now open at the location off US-42 near the Kroger Marketplace in Union. By spring or summer of 2024, they will be joined by Braxton Brewing and Dewey’s Pizza at this Northern Kentucky location.

With Union being the fast-growing community it is with a lot of young families, the three Tri-State staples felt this was the perfect location to create a place for everyone to enjoy

“The mayor approached me several times,” said Graeter’s President and CEO Richard Graeter. “We had been looking in Boone County for a long time. It was just the right time, the right place, and we are thrilled to be back.”

Graeter is the fourth generation to work in the family business, which was started in 1870, but there were four generations at the opening.

Aunt Kathy, a member of the third generation, cut the ribbon.

There were also members of the fifth and sixth generations of the Graeter family in attendance.

Graeter’s as a company and the Graeter family created a space for families to gather.

This is going to be a great area for people to gather come the spring when Dewey’s Pizza comes in and when Braxton’s comes in and Graeter’s together, the three of those are going to work off of each other,” said Union Mayor Larry Solomon.

The three family-owned companies have worked together before.

Graeter’s and Braxton have teamed up to offer dessert-flavored beer and Dewey’s offers pizza to beer lovers in Braxton’s tap room in Covington.

“It’s a fantastic trio of three great businesses coming together on this site,” explained Graeter’s Chief of Retail Ops Chip Graeter. “It just kind of worked out. I’m super excited about it and can’t wait for them to break ground shortly.”

The new development will feature a 20,000-square-foot greenspace and beer garden.

Once that’s finished, it will be used for live concerts and other family-friendly activities.

Parents will also find a large play area inside Graeter’s that features an ice cream slide.

