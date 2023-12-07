Contests
Warming The Next Few Days

Storms, gusty winds, rain, and even snow by this weekend.
Video Forecast Update For Wednesday
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First Alert Weather Days issued for Saturday and Sunday as heavy rain then colder air and a snow mix moves in.

This morning wind chills will be in the upper half of the 20s. The only weather issues for the morning commute will be frosty windshields in places and some sun glare. If you drive into the rising sun be sure you have your sunglasses.

Thursday and Friday will be nicer than Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Thursday will have plenty of sunshine but Friday will have increasing clouds throughout the day but will stay dry with gusty winds in the afternoon. Friday is even warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s

This weekend will be wet with rain likely Saturday and Sunday. Saturday the rain will be scattered showers until it picks up during evening. Sunday morning rain could be heavy, winds gusty and temperatures quickly cooling to upper 30s. Depending on the falling temperatures and when the precipitation moves out, we could see snow showers and a mix setting up Sunday morning into afternoon.

